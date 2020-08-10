FECAP study: Reopening economy causes phone theft

A study conducted in the first half of 2020 by the FECAP Criminal Economy Research Department showed details about the amount of cell phone thefts. They reveal two key trends that are directly related to the impact of the pandemic and the recent reopening of business and flexible activities.

First, there was a significant decline in the number of cell phone theft in the first months of 2020, which clearly reflects the social isolation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, while the relaxation in the economy began more strongly in June. increased criminal activity.

The study compiles and analyzes police reports and data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). 69,628 mobile phone theft cases were recorded in the first half in São Paulo State. However, this number is very likely to be even higher, as underreporting is common in these situations. The survey also throws missing or bug reports.

In January, 14,203 burglaries were recorded, 24% less than in the same month of 2019, and this trend was evident in the following months: there were 14043 robberies in February, 19% less than in the same period last year; 12028 mobile phones registered for March were dropped 40% less than in the same month of 2019; There were 8372 thefts in April, 55% less than in the same month last year, 8047 burglaries in May, 58% less than in the same month of 2019.

However, there was a huge increase (60%) 0 0 0 with 12,935 thefts in June. The figure is still 32% lower than recorded in 2019, and looking at the first half, there was a 38% drop in the number of thefts in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. . The most theft during the day is night (44.57%), then afternoon (22.08%), morning (18.94%), dawn (14.14%) and an uncertain hour (0.26%). .

Cities and neighborhoods

There is an outage in the study that analyzed the cities with the highest robberies. The ten with the largest number make up three of almost four events across the state (76.54%). As expected, the capital city of São Paulo leads the ranking with 39,996 cases, accounting for 57.44% of the total. Check out the rankings:

São Paulo: 39,996 occurrences

Santo André: 1919 occurrences

Guarulhos: 1,897 occurrences

Diadem: 1,896 occurrences

Campinas: 1,681 occurrences

São Bernardo Do Campo: 1,651 occurrences

Osasco: 1,511 occurrences

Itaquaquecetuba: 1,061 occurrences

Carapicuíba: 853 occurrences

Praia Grande: 826 occurrences

The behavior of criminals in the capital is similar to what happens in the rest of the state. Most crimes occur at night (44.09%), followed by afternoon (23.19%), morning (18.74%) and dawn (13.79%). The neighborhood with the highest incidence is Grajaú, the southernmost of the city, with 1092 events, representing 1.57% of the newsletters registered in the state and 2.73% of the amount observed in the capital.

Check out the rankings with the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and locations:

Grajaú: 1092 occurrences

Capão round: 973 occurrences

Itaim Paulista: 874 occurrences

Republic: 806 occurrences

Jardim Ângela: 656 occurrences

Clean Field: 644 occurrences

Itaquera: 618 occurrences

Ademar City: 586 formations

São Mateus: 550 occurrences

Bela Vista: 530 occurrences

Paulista Avenue: 215 occurrences

Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul: 167 occurrences

Sapopemba Street: 160 occurrences

Avenida Ragueb Chohfi: 160 occurrences

Brigadeiro Faria Lima Street: 153 occurrences

Rua Augusta: 136 occurrences

Avenida Marechal Tito: 131 occurrences

Avenida Ipiranga: 127 occurrences



