FECAP study: Reopening economy causes phone theft

A study conducted in the first half of 2020 by the FECAP Criminal Economy Research Department showed details about the amount of cell phone thefts. They reveal two key trends that are directly related to the impact of the pandemic and the recent reopening of business and flexible activities.
First, there was a significant decline in the number of cell phone theft in the first months of 2020, which clearly reflects the social isolation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, while the relaxation in the economy began more strongly in June. increased criminal activity.
The study compiles and analyzes police reports and data from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). 69,628 mobile phone theft cases were recorded in the first half in São Paulo State. However, this number is very likely to be even higher, as underreporting is common in these situations. The survey also throws missing or bug reports.
In January, 14,203 burglaries were recorded, 24% less than in the same month of 2019, and this trend was evident in the following months: there were 14043 robberies in February, 19% less than in the same period last year; 12028 mobile phones registered for March were dropped 40% less than in the same month of 2019; There were 8372 thefts in April, 55% less than in the same month last year, 8047 burglaries in May, 58% less than in the same month of 2019.
However, there was a huge increase (60%) 0 0 0 with 12,935 thefts in June. The figure is still 32% lower than recorded in 2019, and looking at the first half, there was a 38% drop in the number of thefts in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. . The most theft during the day is night (44.57%), then afternoon (22.08%), morning (18.94%), dawn (14.14%) and an uncertain hour (0.26%). .
Cities and neighborhoods
There is an outage in the study that analyzed the cities with the highest robberies. The ten with the largest number make up three of almost four events across the state (76.54%). As expected, the capital city of São Paulo leads the ranking with 39,996 cases, accounting for 57.44% of the total. Check out the rankings:
São Paulo: 39,996 occurrences
Santo André: 1919 occurrences
Guarulhos: 1,897 occurrences
Diadem: 1,896 occurrences
Campinas: 1,681 occurrences
São Bernardo Do Campo: 1,651 occurrences
Osasco: 1,511 occurrences
Itaquaquecetuba: 1,061 occurrences
Carapicuíba: 853 occurrences
Praia Grande: 826 occurrences
The behavior of criminals in the capital is similar to what happens in the rest of the state. Most crimes occur at night (44.09%), followed by afternoon (23.19%), morning (18.74%) and dawn (13.79%). The neighborhood with the highest incidence is Grajaú, the southernmost of the city, with 1092 events, representing 1.57% of the newsletters registered in the state and 2.73% of the amount observed in the capital.
Check out the rankings with the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and locations:
Grajaú: 1092 occurrences
Capão round: 973 occurrences
Itaim Paulista: 874 occurrences
Republic: 806 occurrences
Jardim Ângela: 656 occurrences
Clean Field: 644 occurrences
Itaquera: 618 occurrences
Ademar City: 586 formations
São Mateus: 550 occurrences
Bela Vista: 530 occurrences
Paulista Avenue: 215 occurrences
Avenida Cruzeiro do Sul: 167 occurrences
Sapopemba Street: 160 occurrences
Avenida Ragueb Chohfi: 160 occurrences
Brigadeiro Faria Lima Street: 153 occurrences
Rua Augusta: 136 occurrences
Avenida Marechal Tito: 131 occurrences
Avenida Ipiranga: 127 occurrences