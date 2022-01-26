February’s PS Plus has UFC 4, Borderlands and Planet Coaster

PS Plus: On Wednesday afternoon (26), PlayStation revealed the free games of the month for February for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5, including UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and Planet Coaster Console Edition.

On PS4, players will get UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, an EA fighting game and Borderlands standalone DLC (both games are for PS4 and do not apply to PS5 versions). , but run through backward compatibility); Planet Coaster Console Edition is for PS5 only (the PS4 version cannot be redeemed) and brings the famous world of roller coaster creation to the video game. Check out:

In the month of February, the famous PS Plus leaks didn’t show up and any false rumor went far from hitting the free games for Sony service subscribers. What did you think of the list? Another weak month? Or is it a good month? Leave your comment about PS Plus games on PS4 and PS5 below!