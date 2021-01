Today (27), PlayStation announced that Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 / PS4), Concrete Genie (PS4) and Destruction AllStars (PS5) are the free games for PS Plus subscribers in February. Check it out below:

In addition, Destruction AllStars finally won a PS5 gameplay trailer in a State of Play. Check out:

So, what did you think of the games of February? Tell us in the comments section!