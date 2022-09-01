February 2023 looks like it could match the hype of February 2022

Generally speaking, the biggest months for games every year are October and November, since it is usually at this time that gaming companies release their biggest games, opening them just in time for the holiday season. For most of the industry’s history, the winter and summer months have been slow, and while this is still true for the most part, February could be a new month worth watching in the future. February 2022 was an important month for the games, and it looks like February 2023 will live up to its hype.

In February 2022, major releases such as Dying Light 2, Sifu, Lost Ark, next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077, Total War: Warhammer 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Destiny 2 expansion: The Witch Queen, Elden Ring from FromSoftware and a number of other significant titles were released. February 2023 hasn’t fully revealed its list of games yet, but what has already been announced sets up the month pretty well.

At the time of this writing, it has already been confirmed that February 2023 will be home to at least three fairly significant game releases, and by the time the month actually arrives early next year, fans can expect even more games to join the lineup. This includes the highly anticipated Dead Island 2, which somewhat mirrors the release of Dying Light 2 in February this year. Both are open-world zombie games, and Dead Island 2 was even created by Dying Light 2 Techland studio as a developer. Both games were long-awaited and repeatedly postponed. Fans have been waiting for Dead Island 2 for a long time, and it will be interesting to see if it lives up to the hype when it is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on February 3.

New Video Game Releases, February 2023

Deliver Us Mars — February 2 Dead Island 2 — February 3 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos — February 9 Hogwarts Legacy — February 10 Wanted: Dead — February 14 Destiny 2: Lightfall — February 28 Darkest Dungeon 2 — to be specified

Hogwarts Legacy should be released a week after Dead Island 2 and will be released to the masses on February 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and the Switch version will appear later. Those who pre-order the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition can get 72-hour early access, so these people will be able to log in on February 7 instead. Despite this, Hogwarts Legacy has easily become one of the most anticipated games in the industry since it was announced a couple of years ago, and therefore its February 2023 release date gives this month a huge boost.

And finally, on February 28, the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion will be launched on all Destiny 2 platforms. The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion should introduce a new Strand ability, Neptune, new factions and more, so it should be an exciting adventure for fans of the Bungie MMO/FPS hybrid.

Again, this is really just the tip of the iceberg. Smaller-scale games like Deliver Us Mars and Darkest Dungeon 2 will also be released in February 2023, plus there should be a lot of games coming this month that haven’t even been announced yet.