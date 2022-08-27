February 2023 already looks like a huge month for games

The video game industry is about to enter its annual fall gaming hype when numerous blockbusters are released over the next few months to come out just in time for the holiday season. However, the main games are confirmed for release a little later than the autumn window, and gaming companies have already confirmed some major games that will be released in early 2023.

Several major games will be released in January 2023, but February 2023 looks even more intense so far. Last week’s announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live and other events made February 2023 an absolutely huge month for gaming, assuming that games scheduled for release this month are not delayed or otherwise fall short of expectations. There are many games that have already been confirmed for release in February 2023, although three titles stand out as particularly noteworthy.

One of these games is Dead Island 2, which was first announced at E3 2014. Dead Island 2 went silent after the presentation at the Sony E3 2014 press conference, stuck in development hell and changing developers several times. Dead Island 2 has finally reappeared at Gamescom 2022, releasing a cinematic trailer to introduce the new character Jacob and release date, as well as showcasing the first ever footage of an open-world zombie action RPG gameplay. It is confirmed that Dead Island 2 will be released on February 3 on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

New Video Game Releases, February 2023

Deliver Us Mars — February 2 Dead Island 2 — February 3 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos — February 9 Hogwarts Legacy — February 10 Wanted: Dead — February 14 Destiny 2: Lightfall — February 28 Darkest Dungeon 2 — to be specified

The big releases in February 2023 are not slowing down, because in a week fans will receive the long-awaited legacy of Hogwarts. Harry Potter fans have been waiting for years for the opportunity to play the Hogwarts Legacy, and finally on February 10 they will have a chance. The edition can be launched three days earlier, on February 7. The game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X at launch, and a version for Nintendo Switch will appear later.

And finally, gamers will also want to keep an eye on Destiny 2: Lightfall, which is scheduled to launch on February 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia. The Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2 will prepare Bungie’s marauding shooter for the final stage of its current storyline, as well as introduce Neptune, new characters, a brand new campaign, significant improvements in the quality of life and much more. This should be one of the most significant additions in the history of Destiny 2, and after the positive reception enjoyed by the Witch Queen, it will definitely be interesting to see if Lightfall can maintain momentum.

These three games are joined by various other games scheduled to launch in February 2023, and probably many more will be announced between now and next year.