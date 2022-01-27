February 2022 Free Games With Gold Announced for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Xbox Series: We tell you all the free games available in Gold during February 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Expand your digital library. Xbox reveals the list of selected to participate in the free monthly catalog of Xbox Live Gold. Four new games will be added during the month of February for those who maintain an active subscription in this subscription or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We tell you what they are and how long you have to redeem them.

All games free with Gold in February 2022

Broken Sword 5 The Serpent’s Curse – Available February 1-28 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield – Available between February 16 and March 15 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Hydrophobia – Available February 1-15 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Band of Bugs – Available February 16-28 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

This month’s list stands out for the addition of the fifth numbered installment of the Broken Sword saga. During this month you have the opportunity to discover one of the most popular graphic adventures of the last generation. On the other hand, Hydrophobia stood out in the Xbox 360 generation due to the reaction of the water physics. Now you will have a chance to discover it as part of the backwards compatible catalogue.

Remember that there is still time to redeem some of the titles offered in the January round. NeuroVider and Space Invaders Infinity Gene will be available until January 31; A few weeks later, until February 15, Aground’s permanence will be extended. Once the claims will be linked forever in your profile.