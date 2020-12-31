Features of Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G confirmed with new share

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president of the company, also joined the Xiaomi managers of sharing for Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. Jain stated that the Mi 10i 5G will take its place in the family including Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite.

The Mi 10i will be primarily available for sale in India. It is stated that there will be a 108-megapixel main camera sensor on the back of the smartphone. For other details, it is necessary to wait until January 5th.

It is also possible to see the quadruple rear camera system of the phone in the shared video. The words “108 MP AI camera” and “Built for 5G” (produced for 5G) stand out on the back of the phone. However, Jain underlines that the camera sensor is new. This sensor seems likely to be the Samsung HM2, which was introduced in September.

At the heart of the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G is a relatively new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The first device to use the Snapdragon 750G was the Mi 10T Lite. This situation overlaps with the family ties we mentioned above.

However, the smartphone is not based on Mi 10T Lite. The tips show that the phone is installed on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. This means that the phone will have a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen and a 4820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. HDR 10 support and 120 Hz refresh rate are also among the features of the 6.67-inch screen.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will be sold in cooperation with Amazon India. It is necessary to wait for the next week for other information about the phone.



