Features of U series Ryzen 5000 processors!

Introducing the new Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors on October 8, AMD stated that the processors will be on the shelves around the world on November 5. AMD, who wanted to prevent name confusion with the mobile side, bypassed the 4000 series on the desktop side and switched directly to the 5000 series. Now, according to the latest leaks, the features of the U-series Ryzen 5000 mobile processors have emerged. These processors will be used mostly in Ultrabook models.

Increasing the competition with Intel in the U series, AMD is more assertive on the processor side. Intel shows its claim on the graphics power side.

Features of U-series Ryzen 5000 mobile processors revealed

After AMD introduced its new processors on the desktop side, eyes turned to the mobile side. After desktop processors came with Zen 3 architecture, mobile processors were expected to have Zen 3 architecture. In line with the information leaked by the account named @ExecuFix on Twitter, it has been revealed that the Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 5 5600U, Ryzen 3 5400U processors will come with the Zen 3 architecture, and the remaining processors with the Zen 2 architecture.

It is unknown why AMD made such a move. It’s an interesting strategy to launch half the processors with the Zen 3 architecture and half with the Zen 2 architecture. Among the most striking features of the U series Ryzen 5000 mobile processors are the number of cores and threads. Having moved to the familiar layout on the core side, AMD used an 8 core / 16 thread design on its flagships. At the middle level, 6 cores / 12 threads, at the lower level, 4 cores / 8 threads are used.

On the mobile side, the Ryzen 5000 series, which will struggle with Intel’s 11th generation U series Tiger Lake processors, gains a significant advantage on the processor side. The flagship of the Tiger Lake series, the i7-1185G7 is a 4-core / 8-thread processor. Intel’s claim on the mobile side is that it is built on the Xe internal graphics unit. One of Intel’s main goals is to produce computers that do not need an external graphics card (such as the NVIDIA MX series) in Ultrabook models.



