Features of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite smartwatch seen

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a new smartwatch named Mi Watch Lite. The features of the smart watch were seen in the documents of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The smart watch, which stands at the same point as the Redmi Watch released in China in terms of its features, seems to be a more affordable version of the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

It is also possible to see the Mi Watch Lite box in the records. This also reveals the technical information and features on the back of the box. There is a single button on the right side of the Mi Watch Lite, which has a square case. It will come out of the watch box with a silicone strap.

The features of the watch include a 1.41 inch HD color screen, built-in GPS, water resistance and 24-hour heart rate tracking. The 230 mAh battery with 5W charging speed will give the watch the energy it needs. To run the watch with Bluetooth 5.1 support, you need to have a phone with Android 4.4 or iOS 10 operating system.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite will also host different sports modes. However, it is not possible to see this information on the box.



