Features of the Oppo F17 Pro continue to become clear

The first official signs of the Oppo F17 Pro were made recently. Launched as “the most stylish phone of 2020”, the device is 7.48 mm. thick and 164 grams in weight will appear before its users. The F17 Pro looks assertive in portrait photography as well as its design.

The smartphone will have six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. All of these cameras will process the images with new artificial intelligence algorithms. One of these features, AI Super Clear Portrait, will make facial features appear more clearly.

AI Super Night Portrait will improve portraits taken at night. AI Color Portrait will separate the people in the photo from the background using colors. Thus, partially colored and partially black and white squares will emerge.

In the quad camera system behind the Oppo F17 Pro, the 48 megapixel sensor will act as the main camera. The 16-megapixel main front camera will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It is among those known that the smartphone will have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen and will also offer 30W VOCC fast charging support.

The Oppo F17 Pro will be available in India in early September. Although the exact release date of the smartphone has not been announced yet, it is known that the price will be under 25 thousand rupees.



