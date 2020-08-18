Features of the new Oppo A53 leaked

Due to the Corona virus, the demand for middle-class smartphones is increasing day by day. Aiming to increase its market share in the middle class market, Oppo is allegedly preparing for a new model. The new Oppo A53 features and photo, whose first version was released in 2015, has been leaked.

The company introduced the first A53 model in 2015. Oppo, which is preparing to launch a new model with the same name after 5 years, wants to have more say in the middle class market.

The model, which will be powered by an 8-core Snapdragon 460 processor running at 1.8 GHz clock speed, will be sold with 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage options. The new model is expected to arrive with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.

The new A53, which will be introduced with a 6.53-inch and 90 Hz LCD display and a 5,000 mAh battery, will support 18W fast charging. The model will have a 13 Megapixel main camera, a 2 Megapixel macro lens and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor, and a 16 Megapixel lens was chosen for the self-shooting camera.

It is among the rumors that the fingerprint reader will be positioned on the back of the new model. There is no information about the price and design among those leaked. However, the new model is expected to be introduced within a few weeks.



