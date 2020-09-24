Features of OnePlus 8T continue to become clear

OnePlus 8T is among the most talked about smartphones of recent days. The important features of the phone, whose introduction date has been announced, also become clear. Finally, 65W Warp Charge “ultra fast” charging feature has been added to these features.

OnePlus confirmed the existence of this already expected feature with a video. Although the name of 65W Warp Charge is not mentioned directly in the 11-second video, the images used give this message. In the video, it is seen that the phone will carry a LiPo battery with a capacity of 3100 mAh.

On the mobile page of the OnePlus 8T’s promotional event, it is possible to get a detailed look inside the phone with augmented reality. Here, too, the focus is on the phone’s dual cell battery.

OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on October 14th. It will not be a surprise to learn new details about the phone until this date.



