Features of new member of OnePlus Nord series leaking

OnePlus Nord, which was introduced in July, was followed by the Nord N100 and N10 5G models introduced at the end of last month. It seems that another model named OnePlus Nord SE will be added to this staff soon.

According to the news on the Android Central site; At the heart of this phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, just like the OnePlus Nord. It is also among the information that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED panel, whose size is not yet known, and that this panel will offer 1080p resolution.

It is stated that the OnePlus Nord SE will be supplied by a 4500 mAh battery. It is also noteworthy that this battery will have 65W fast charging support announced with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Nord SE is known within the company under the code name “Ebba”. It is said that the target markets of the phone will be Europe and India. Although there is no official sign yet, it is rumored that Nord SE will become official shortly after the OnePlus 9 is introduced. For the promotion of OnePlus 9, arrows point to next March.



