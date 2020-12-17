Features of Instagram and Messenger have been disabled

Facebook announced to Messenger and Instagram users in Europe that some features have been temporarily disabled. A message appears in front of users on both Facebook Messenger and Instagram stating that some features have been suspended due to new rules regarding messaging services in Europe.

No clear information was given about which features are disabled from Facebook. However, on the support page, it is stated that the survey feature in both Messenger and Instagram is disabled for now.

Stickers on Instagram and Messenger’s personalized reply feature are also currently inaccessible. Sending some files via Messenger and sharing augmented reality effects via messages on Instagram also seems to be disabled.

Facebook has disabled these features due to new data usage rules introduced in the EU. The new rules prepared within the scope of the amendment to the Privacy and Electronic Communication Directive of 2002 impose stricter restrictions on the data use of services operating in EU countries.

Although Facebook, Instagram and Messenger stated that users will soon have disabled features; did not share an exact date for it.



