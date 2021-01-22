Features of Huawei’s foldable phone leaked

New developments in smartphones continue to surprise. Participating in the folding phone competition with the Mate X model, Huawei; With Mate X2, it will make an assertive entrance to this field. The leaked technical details of the highly anticipated phone will strengthen the brand’s claim.

Huawei’s foldable phone information leaked

Huawei Mate X2 was spotted a few months ago at China’s certification agency TENAA. The source for leaking technical details is DigitalChatStation. Accordingly, the phone will come with an 8.01 inch display with a resolution of 2.480 x 2.200 pixels. On the back of the Mate X2, there will be a 6.5 inch 2,700 x 1,160 pixel second screen.

Huawei Mate X2 stands out with its cameras. The quad rear camera design, which will include a 50 MP primary lens, 16 MP secondary lens and 8 MP sensor, is accompanied by a 16 MP front camera. The 10x optical zoom feature of the camera draws attention.

The smartphone, which will work with the Kirin 900 chipset, will be able to run Android 10. The battery of Huawei Mate X2, which has 66W fast charging support, will be 4,400 mAh.

The weight of the Mate X2, which has 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm dimensions, is 295 grams.

You can share your views about Huawei’s foldable phone in the comments.