Features of Huawei’s Desktop Computer Revealed

The features of the desktop computer developed by the Chinese technology giant Huawei for government and businesses have emerged. The features were shared on the platform by a Weibo user.

Especially with the MateBook series, Huawei managed to challenge Apple in the premium segment and reached good sales figures, according to the share of a Weibo user. According to the user’s share, Huawei’s desktop computers will meet with us very soon.

The sharing of the Weibo user is not limited to this. According to the share, Huawei’s desktop computers will come with the 24-core Kunpeng platform. The computers of the Chinese technology giant will be released especially for government and businesses. Windows operating system will not be installed on computers and will have Chinese UOS operating system.

Huawei’s desktop computer:

ther hardware parts that will accompany the computer’s 24-core processor will include 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of Samsung SSD and AMD’s Radeon 520 graphics card. The computer will not support other video cards. However, the processor of the computer cannot be changed or removed.

According to the information shared, the 24-core processor that Huawei will use in the desktop computer was able to achieve better results in multi-core performance compared to Intel’s i9-9900K processor. However, it is not yet known how the processor’s single-core performance performs against the Intel processor.

According to previous posts on Twitter, Huawei’s desktop computer will not have a noticeable design at all. This computer, which will usually be used for business purposes, will come in an ordinary design. The computer will have three USB-A, one USB-C, and a headphone jack. On the back of the computer, there will be 4 USB-A ports, network connection cable and VGA input.

According to allegations, Huawei will sell the desktop computer on a ‘mysterious platform’ with a price tag of 7,500 yuan. The motherboard that the company will install on the computer supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM. We will see by waiting whether Huawei will open up to the world with desktop computers in the future.



