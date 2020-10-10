Features and price of the OPPO A53s model revealed

OPPO A53s, the new mid-segment phone of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO, followed by a large mass in our country, has been listed on Amazon with its features, price and release date.

OPPO A53s features

OPPO’s A53s model, which is planning to add a new one to its A series smartphones, appeared on Amazon’s Germany site. Thus, the technical features, price and release date of the new smartphone became clear.

When we look closely at the features, the OPPO A53s comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device, which has a perforated front camera design above the left of the screen, is powered by the eight-core Snapdragon 460 processor. The device, whose RAM capacity is unknown, has 128 GB of storage space.

On the back of the device, there is a 13 Megapixel main camera, 2 Megapixel macro lens and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor, as well as a triple camera layout and LED flash. There are no technical details about the front camera. The device, which has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system.

OPPO A53s price

OPPO A53s will go on sale in Germany on October 13 at a price of 189 euros.



