Featured Super Baby 2 for Dragon Ball FighterZ

Arc System Works confirms the arrival date of Super Baby 2 to Dragon Ball FighterZ, in addition to announcing Gogeta SS4 as the next character.

The successful Dragon Ball FighterZ continues to grow in number of characters, and the already announced and imminent arrival of Super Baby 2 will soon be joined by a new fighter to the fray. In its presentation trailer not only has its date been confirmed, but if we wait a few minutes for a kind of post-credit scene we will discover that Gogeta SS4 will be the next to arrive.

The roster of fighters increases

It was weeks ago that it was anticipated from Arc System Works that today, December 20, we could take a look at the new character of Dragon Ball FighterZ, which these days we learned that it is Super Baby 2, which will be available in the game from next January 15, 2021. However, they ended up surprising us by presenting one more, Gogeta SS4, still without a specific date, obviously.

Both will be the fourth and fifth characters of this third FighterZ Pass, after the arrival of another 3 throughout this year 2020 such as Kefla, Goku Ultra Instinct and Master Roshi, the most recent.

Even so, and as usual, FighterZ Pass holders will be able to access Super Baby 2 two days before the general public, that is, on January 13. Along with this great news for fans, Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ has surpassed 6 million copies sold in all formats, physical and digital, and to celebrate it will give all players a new color for Vegeta and various avatars .



