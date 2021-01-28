Feature to annoy WhatsApp from Telegram

Instant messaging application Telegram, which caught a big break in 2021, released a feature that will cause a heart attack to WhatsApp with its latest update. It is now possible to transfer WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

How to switch WhatsApp chat to Telegram?

As it is known, the privacy update published by WhatsApp has resonated all over the world. Facebook’s announcement that it will use the data collected from people and that those who do not consent cannot use the application caused an increase in reactions to WhatsApp worldwide.

WhatsApp, which has captured a large user base, may face more difficult days with the latest Telegram update. With the new update, it is possible to switch your WhatsApp chat to Telegram. So how is it done?

Step 1: Open the chat you want to transfer from WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap “Export chat” from the options menu.

Step 3: Use the No Media or Include Media options depending on your wish to add media in your chat.

Step 4: Select Telegram from the share box in the save chat backup section.

Step 5: Select the Telegram chat you want to transfer the chat to and don’t close the app until the transfer is finished.

Step 6: When your chat is opened, you are finished, you can continue your chat.

This feature, which will speed up the transition from WhatsApp to Telegram, is currently only supported on iOS devices. The feature is expected to be used on all devices with the next Android update.

Update: Telegram has released an update for Android and this feature has also come to Android.