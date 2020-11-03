Feature for those whose memory is full due to WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers a new way to manage storage space in the application. It allows users to select and batch delete media content such as GIFs, photos and videos that fill their phones. WhatsApp is rolling out storage management, here are all the details about the feature:

Thanks to WhatsApp storage management, “phone memory” can be checked.

WhatsApp continues to gain new features. We have shared details about the periodical messages feature with you before. Now WhatsApp offers a new storage management infrastructure. In this way, people who actively use the application will be relieved of a burden. The media contents that fill the memory of the phone bring to your mind the contents of your phone in the new structure and files larger than 5 MB easily.

In this way, you can see large files in front of you and delete them if you see them unnecessary. This feature, which will be very useful for those who receive active data flow via WhatsApp, basically focuses on managing the storage space of the phone. Thanks to this new view, you can see how much space the content from which people is on the phone. This feature will come to everyone shortly.

When this feature comes to phones, users; By clicking Settings> Data and Storage Usage> Manage Storage, you can reach the page in the main image of the news. It is in a video shared on the topic:



