Fear TWD Repeats what “The Walking Dead” Did with Rick & Nigan in Season 8

Fear the Walking Dead ended the Strand storyline by copying the final battle of The Walking Dead between Rick and Negan. In the eighth season of The Walking Dead, the All-out War dramatically ended with a brutal fight between Rick and the leader of the Saviors. But despite all his promises to kill the villain, Rick decided at the last minute to spare the life of his enemy.

Rick’s decision was important for the series because if he hadn’t gone in that direction, The Walking Dead would have lost one of its most important characters. Rick told Siddique to save the dying Nigan, set the stage for him to stay in the series and eventually become an ally of the main characters. “Fear the Walking Dead” offers a similar twist with Colman Domingo’s Victor Strand. Regardless of everything he’s done lately, it looks like Strand is about to join Morgan’s band. In the 15th episode of the 7th season of “Fear the Walking Dead” called “Amina”, Alicia, played by Alicia Debnam-Carey, sent the defeated villain along with the rest of the main characters to build a new life.

What happened in the final episode of Alicia “Fear the walking Dead”, in fact, repeated the ending of the 8th season of “The Walking Dead”. Alicia had already decided not to kill Strand, but in this episode she had to take another step: she had to not only spare him, but also save his life. Alicia was initially against this idea, but the events that occurred in the episode helped Alicia save him. Pushed by hallucinations about herself in her youth, Alicia remembered her mother and talked to Strand about Madison’s own reasons for not killing him in the previous season. The way the episode invoked Madison’s memory to get Alicia to save Strand had a lot to do with Carl’s role in Rick’s decision to save Negan.

In The Walking Dead, Carl’s hopes for the future were the biggest motive for Rick when he decided to imprison rather than kill Negan. Rick was so full of hatred and rage that he couldn’t imagine that he would have made the same decision if not for Carl’s death. Carl’s dream wasn’t something Rick wanted to accomplish before he died. Alicia faced a similar situation in season 7 of “Fear the Walking Dead” when she realized that she had failed to build the world that Madison wanted her children to create. Convinced that she was dying, she believed that by saving Strand, he could do what she could not.

This, combined with Alicia’s own love for Strand, ensured that despite his actions, Strand would return in season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead, presumably as an ally of Morgan and others. As with Negan and Alexandria in The Walking Dead, Alicia’s choice will give Strand an opportunity to gain the trust of Morgan’s group. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to earn his redemption.