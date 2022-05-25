Fear The Walking Dead: What We Suspect About The Series’ Lowest-Paid Actors

The popular spin-off of The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, began its debut in 2015, managing to be a total success and is still currently broadcast on AMC. Although the cast members that started the post-apocalyptic horror drama have changed drastically, only a few originals remain. But, as the show progressed, new actors and some from the original series joined. However, some of them have a very low net worth for their participation.

It is true that the actors who have the most net worth in the series Fear The Walking Dead are: Maggie Grace (Al), Jenna Elfman (June Dorie), Rubén Blades (Daniel Salazar). Due to their long career as actors and singers. But, some of the cast members who have had a big role on the show have much smaller net worth.

Austin Amelio has a net worth of $1 Million dollars

Actor Austin Amelio was once one of the most hated villains on the main series The Walking Dead, playing Dwight. But, after several events that happened, he redeemed himself and left behind his old group Los Salvadores, to look for his wife. He later met the group on Fear the Walking Dead, which marked Amelio’s official crossover with the spin-off and making him a main cast member of the show.

It is true that Asutin Amelio has not yet accumulated many credits, which may be the reason why his net worth is still very low. Despite having appeared in some short films. But, according to CelebrityNetWorth, the star has a net worth of $1 million dollars and that has been slowly increasing with his participation in Fear The Walking Dead.

Mo Collins has a net worth of $600,000 dollars

That’s right, actress Mo Collins, who plays Sarah Rabinowitz since Fear The Walking Dead Season 4, has a net worth of just $600,000. Although she has increased a bit with the last few seasons of the show. She is considered to be the one with the lowest net worth, despite the role she plays in the series, who has contributed great arcs and help to the other characters in the AMC series.

Yet it’s surprising that this comedic talent, best known for her long-running role as Ella and memorable characters and celebrity impressions on the MadTV sketch comedy series, has yet to break the million-dollar mark. Unfortunately, it seems that it will continue to be so, because, according to rumors and theories, the star could leave Fear The Walking Dead for season 8, which will begin production in late 2022.