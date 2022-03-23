Fear The Walking Dead: What fans suspect about the new spin-off Dead In The Water

For some time now, AMC has been looking for ways to keep The Walking Dead franchise alive, creating spin-offs like Fear TWD, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the in-production anthology series “Tales of the Dead.” of the Walking Dead”. However, another one is on the way called Dead In The Water and this is what is known.

So far it has been confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead in the Water specifically acts as a prequel to Fear the Walking Dead. But, it will be centered on one of the main villains of the last series, Riley (Nick Stahl), just as the zombie apocalypse begins.

However, there will be one big difference in this Fear The Walking Dead prequel spin-off, things will not happen on land, but rather on a submarine known as the USS Pennsylvania with an increasingly zombified crew (here’s what’s revealed). go to the end of the sixth season when they launch the nuclear warheads from the submarine on land). Therefore, the new father has to fight for his life in a closed underwater environment.

Apart from actor Nick Stahl, it has not been revealed that another character will participate in The Walking Dead: Dead in the Water, because practically his character was the only survivor of the submarine that had an arsenal of nuclear bombs. But, at least Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have been confirmed to serve as executive producers along with chief content officer Scott Gimple.

But, what all Fear The Walking Dead fans suspected has become a reality, because Dead: Dead in the Water is coming to AMC+ exclusively on April 10, 2022, exactly one week before the second premiere. half of season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead with the last episodes.

But, not only that, but also the possibility that the crazy Teddy Maddox (John Glover) will appear in the development of this new story with his strange sect, who sought to end the whole world to be reborn again, Riley being one of his first and faithful members.