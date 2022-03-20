Fear The Walking Dead: The real reason why fans criticize the series so much

Fear The Walking Dead is a television series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, derived from the successful series The Walking Dead, based in turn on the homonymous comic series created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. AMC greenlit the series in 2015, and unlike other franchises, the novelty of it being a side story (and not a prequel or sequel) started to cause high expectations among fans.

When Fear The Walking Dead debuted on screens, it was quickly dismissed by those who didn’t fit into their home settings before the start of the apocalypse. But that didn’t stop it from quietly persevering in the background as its main show continued to garner ratings and praise.

And when that main show began to decline, it hit: it exploded onto screens with a third season that went down in history as one of the best in the entire The Walking Dead universe. But some changes began to cause strange sensations.

Ultimately, Fear The Walking Dead cemented itself as a worthy companion to its predecessor, while also providing fans with an alternative to its repetitive storylines. And instead of capitalizing on that momentum and taking it forward, the creative team completely gutted it when Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple came on board and thought it would be a good idea to make it more like its now floundering parent show.

Time jumps took Fear The Walking Dead away from its own identity as Scott Gimple attempted to ‘reboot’ it, and to top it all off, The Walking Dead’s personality vacuum Morgan (Lennie James) was thrust into the spin-off as main character, while the two most interesting spin-offs were quickly eliminated.

A show that was originally intended to be a look at the start of the zombie apocalypse through familiar eyes quickly became a half-baked The Walking Dead wannabe only so the two shows could temporarily intertwine for little more than flopping ratings. . And now, several seasons later, many fans believe the show is completely unwatchable.