Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B: The most anticipated return by fans is confirmed

Fear the Walking Dead continues to move forward with season 7 which premiered on AMC last year. The second wave of episodes of the current installment brings back the survivors of the radioactive fallout resulting from the explosion of the nuclear warheads launched by Teddy at the end of season 6. The television network announced the premiere date and with the trailer reveals which character from the past is still alive. (Season 7B spoilers)

Broadcast network AMC finally shared the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 7B on Tuesday, and with the clip it offered a first look at one of the iconic characters most anticipated by fans of the zombie drama, the first spin-off of The Walking Dead.

After so much uncertainty since the tragic end of Fear the Walking Dead season 4, which led to the belief that Madison Clark was dead, the trailer for season 7B confirms that the character played by Kim Dickens is alive in the AMC drama . Alicia Clark’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) mom is still alive and ready to return to the drama, and surely fans couldn’t be more excited.

The iconic character who was apparently killed off in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 will return to the series as a regular again, while the trailer teases the sequels of Season 7 Episode 8 of the hit drama. In this first look, Madison Clark can be seen apparently in a detention center, as someone questions her about her identity while a mysterious voice tells her that she will take a new one of hers.

With the 7B season of Fear the Walking Dead, the character played by Kim Dickens will arrive with the news that his son has been murdered and that his daughter is fighting against an illness, while his old ally is the leader of a tower that apparently houses hikers.

So far it has not been revealed in which episode of season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead Madison Clark will return, but what fans can be sure of is that she will have to reveal what she was doing all this time after her mysterious disappearance at the end of the fourth installment. The AMC network also revealed that the series will premiere on Sunday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c in AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes will be available on the streaming platform that same night only on AMC+, with subsequent installments airing a week earlier, beginning Sunday, April 24.

According to the official synopsis, in the second part of season 7, months have passed after the nuclear explosion, and the only one who thrives is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will get a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but from that, a fierce determination to live has arisen, even if it means taking the Strand Tower by force and continuing the search for Father, a mythical place that no one is sure truly exists. exists.