Fear The Walking Dead Season 7: Showrunner Confirms Death Of Main Character

After the premiere of episode 10 of season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead, viewers have been surprised by the plot twist of one of the show’s characters, although some remain hopeful that it will survive, showrunner Ian Goldberg has assured that he will not be able to stay longer and that he will die very soon in this installment. Spoiler alert!

During the Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 premiere titled, ‘Mourning Cloak,’ Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) sneaks into Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) tower the day before her 13th birthday. But she is captured by Howard (Omid Abtahi), she lies and tells them that she entered to have a normal life there, assuring that she was safer inside it. But, the reality is that Morgan (Lennie James) had sent her to disable the beacon on the roof and defeat the walkers.

To make everyone in the tower believe her, Ella Charlie volunteers to take on the dangerous task of finding the parts to repair a damaged elevator. She enters the building and heads to the exact spot where one of Strand’s men, Garcia (Matthew Ramirez) suffered radiation burns.

Although her Charlie manages to carry on, she ends up passing out later, shortly after kissing Ali (Ashton Arbab), a young man for whom she has developed feelings. When she wakes up in the infirmary, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) reveals to her that she has been exposed to radiation too long and that it may be her last moments:

“Given the amount of exposure you had, you should make the most of each day.”

However, showrunner Ian Goldberg has revealed during an interview for TvInsider what will actually happen to her, confirming that Charlie will die in season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead from poisoning, product of the radiation to which she was exposed:

“She is someone to him (Ali) who is beautiful and will have a very short life due to her exposure to radiation.”

“So I think him releasing the butterflies is an act of wanting to show her how much he cares about her, but also because it’s really a metaphor for Charlie before her death.”

Throughout the episode, Ali and Charlie reflect on the butterflies and her fleeting existence, and Goldberg admitted that the approach reflects that the butterflies are there, but will sadly be short-lived for her, or perhaps both of them.

However, Goldberg did not reveal exactly in which episode Charlie will die, but assured that it will be in this season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead, so it only remains to wait for the sad way it will happen and what impact it will have on viewers.