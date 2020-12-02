Fear the Walking Dead season 7 in progress

Scott Gimple, content director for The Walking Dead, confirmed that the 7th season of Fear the Walking Dead is already being developed by the writers at AMC.

The announcement brings a relief to the fans, since the production, which was usually renewed during Comic-Con, this year, only presented news about their new episodes. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Comic-Con took place entirely online.

In fact, it is worth mentioning that, due to the restrictive measures to the propagation of covid-19, AMC had to pause the production of the 6th season, which only resumed its activities at the end of this year. As a result, nine episodes will only start airing in 2021.

“We have been working for many weeks,” said Scott Gimple, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We have the remainder of season 6 to finish yet, meanwhile, we are already working on season 7,” he said enthusiastically.

As strange as it seems to work with the development of two subsequent seasons concurrently, Gimple guarantees that everything is going according to plan and that certain episodes – very important narratively – are being very well taken care of.

“With The Walking Dead, we were at a point where we could really adjust what was about to happen in the series. The fear was around the middle of this season, in addition to World Beyond, which was just beginning to develop,” he explained.

“It has been interesting to see the different productions in different processes,” he added during the interview. “We have all been working as a team and learning a lot with regard to techniques. The universe of The Walking Dead has never been so connected,” he added.

The new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead return next year.



