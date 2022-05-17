Fear The Walking Dead Season 7: Episode 14 greenlights start of war

The final episodes of Fear The Walking Dead season 7 become increasingly disturbing, especially now that the war is about to begin. For some time now the show has been hinting at the showdown that would take place between the survivors seeking to enter the Tower. Place controlled by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) like a tyrant, without allowing the entry of his former friends. But now, chapter 14 gives the green light to the beginning.

During the premiere of episode 13 of season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead that was broadcast on May 15. Viewers watched as Morgan (played by Lennie James) won’t lead his group as he left the scene on a raft to save the baby. Recall that Strand had her in her power inside the Tower, but Mr. John Dorie (Keith Carradine) managed to get her out of the place, although he later dies when bitten.

At first, Strand thought that John Dorie was a reliable man, so he decided to eliminate his faithful assistant Howard (Omid Abtahi). After having some suspicions of treachery on him when a radiation infected walker entered the Tower and very few people know the access to the place.

However, Morgan managed to drive away all the thousands of walkers that were surrounding the Tower and preventing access to it. Now, everyone has more spaces to be able to attack Strand and get them out of there. Especially Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who was the first to declare war on him.

Now, the odds are stacked against Strand, as he too lost his walker horde, which is why he has become paranoid and has been losing control by taking out his own people. Without a doubt, both sides will lose many people when starting the war, but the need and hunger drives people to sacrifice.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 will air on Sunday, May 22 on AMC. As long as people who have a subscription to the AMC+ platform can already enjoy the chapter, because it premieres a week earlier than on television.

On the other hand, there are only three episodes left for Fear The Walking Dead season 7 to come to an end. But, fans keep wondering when actress Kim Dickens will appear again as Madison Clark. Something that keeps everyone excited for her return and the stories that will come with her again.