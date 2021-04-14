Fear the Walking Dead: creators say goodbye to series character

Fear the Walking Dead returned last Sunday (11) with shocking scenes for viewers. The title “The Door” caused many tensions between the characters and culminated in a very controversial death.

Thus, the creators decided to comment on the farewell of Garret Dillahunt, interpreter of John Dorie, of the cast of the series.

“We love him very much. We wrote this character with Garret in mind to play him, ”said Ian Goldberg, who wrote the episode in question in partnership with coshowrunner Andrew Chambliss, in the latest issue of Talking Dead.

“Garrett is a phenomenal actor, as he manages to bring an incredible balance that mixes humor and danger; a rare combination. You never know what to expect from him, ”he said.

Andrew Chambliss, who also participated in the interview, said that he was very satisfied with the actor’s work and that he always thought he was right for the character. “Garret did more than we expected to bring that character to life,” he said.

Fear the Walking Dead: learn more about John Dorie’s farewell to the series

In episode 6×8 of the series, Morgan (Lennie James) and John Dorie are reunited after a long period. The two join forces to help Dakota (Zoe Colletti) cross a bridge that would take her to a hidden community, far from Virginia (Colby Minifie).

However, John makes a surprising discovery about Dakota and is coldly murdered by her. Thus, John falls into a river, does not resist the injuries and ends up dying. Subsequently, he becomes a hiker who is found and slaughtered by his wife June (Jenna Elfman).

A new episode of the 6th season of Fear the Walking Dead will be shown next Sunday (18th) by AMC. Don’t miss out!