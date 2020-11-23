We have good and bad news for Fear The Walking Dead fans. The bad thing is that the 6×7 episode was the last episode before the series entered its usual season hiatus. On the other hand, the good thing is that the episode left something to be desired and showed a side of Alicia that we didn’t know yet.

Check out the full recap below!

More details about the episode 6×7 of Fear The Walking Dead

Alicia was really misunderstood in season 5, so this week’s episode came to better develop the character and show how she still values ​​freedom. But it doesn’t happen so smoothly (after all, we’re talking about a post-apocalyptic world).

Early on, Alicia is knocked out and passes out, waking up tied to a table. Dakota and Charlie are also there. The culprit of all this is Strand, as he only thinks of himself and has a completely sociopathic side. One of the most stressful moments is when he holds a gun to Nick’s sister’s head. Scary enough, right?

This power to have helpless people is undoubtedly a great pleasure for Strand.

Then, they start a real war of words, while Alicia tells Ed that Dakota is Ginny’s sister. Soon, he must let them go, or the consequences would be severe. The man agrees and says they can leave in the morning. Dakota agrees, but they decide not to return to Lawton.



