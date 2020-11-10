In the 6×5 episode of Fear The Walking Dead, plans to end Ginny continue. This time, Dwight and Sherry take charge of the situation. However, the plan to get the SWAT van does not go as planned and everything turns into a real war for power when Morgan gets involved in the plans.

Check out the full recap below!

More about The Walking Dead 6×5

Dwight and Sherry have a lot to lose, but there’s no denying that the fans’ fans are always with them. After all, they have been through many problems throughout their lives. So it couldn’t be any different when they start planning Ginny’s downfall.

One of the highlights of this episode is the consolidation of politics and human nature as the true villains of Fear The Walking Dead. If zombies were the biggest threat in the beginning, now tyranny is the starting point of what promises to be the best season in the series.

At the center of it all, we have Morgan and his willingness to do what’s right and help the survivors. After joining Sherry’s masked group, he has a better idea of ​​how they could dethrone Ginny. However, his willingness to be with her can turn him into someone Morgan didn’t think he was.

Meanwhile, Dwight has trouble accepting Sherry’s plan, which makes her afraid of possible betrayal and a change of side by Dwight. After all, she

However, fortunately he agrees with Sherry’s plan for being more cautious. In the meantime, Morgan begins to prepare to lead the employees we met in the previous episode to the “promised land”, safer ground for all survivors.

All this disagreement causes the characters to separate, each with their own goals. Soon, Dwight starts to send some secret messages to Sherry, hoping they can get together again.

Although this new episode is not as exciting as the previous ones, there is no denying its importance in setting the tone of the season. After all, who will finally be able to dethrone Ginny? In fact, will any of them really make it? We can only wait for the next episodes to find out!

If you liked this article and want to know more about Fear The Walking Dead, leave your comment below and tell us what you think the season still holds!




