Fear the Walking: Alycia Debnam-Carey’s imminent departure for new role on Hulu

Fear the Walking Dead, the first spin-off of the successful The Walking Dead franchise, returned to fans’ screens in mid-April as scheduled by broadcast network AMC. The second part of season 7 is still underway on the US network, but its main character’s story may be coming to an end, according to the most recent announcement.

Since Fear the Walking Dead premiered in August 2015, the AMC drama has starred Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark. A main character who from the beginning of the series got into the hearts of the viewers. However, due to her long absence for most of the seventh season, fans began to suspect a possible departure from her.

So far it is unknown if Alicia Clark will survive the last known installment of Fear the Walking Dead, but the fact that Alycia Debnam-Carey has been chosen to star in the new Hulu drama series, suggests that her departure from the show of the AMC chain is imminent.

Fear the Walking Dead and The 100 star Alycia Debnam-Carey is embarking on an exciting role as she joins the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Saint X. A psychological drama that was initially going to star Victoria Pedretti. , but according to a report from Variety, the star dropped out of the offer due to creative differences with the production.

In the new series on streaming platform Hulu, the Fear the Walking Dead star is set to play Emily, a “sharp, ambitious woman whose carefully constructed and seemingly perfect life begins to unravel.”

Saint X is an adaptation inspired by the novel by Alexis Schaitkin, which will be narrated in different timelines while immersing himself in the story of some missing girls. The new drama is about how the mysterious death of a young woman during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic domino effect that ends up dragging her surviving sister on a dangerous search for the truth.