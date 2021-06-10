Fear Street: Netflix Unveils New Teen Horror Trilogy Trailer

Fear Street: Netflix announced this Wednesday (9), during the special streaming event, Geeked Week, the new trailer for Fear Street, the famous teen horror trilogy. The premiere of the first film is scheduled for July.

The trilogy’s plot begins in 1994, when a group of young people investigate, on their own, a series of sinister and supernatural events that may be connected to each other. Furthermore, they discover that they are likely to be the next targets for gruesome murders.

Check out the new trailer:

The story of the films takes place in several different times, starting in 1994 and going to the present day, showing three series of events that are united by something frightening.

Netflix also released a new moving poster:

The cast includes Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman and Benjamin Flores.

