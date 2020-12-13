FDA clarifies US emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine

The FDA is equivalent to Anvisa in the USA and, last Friday (11), it granted authorization for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to be distributed and applied in the USA. However, this emergency authorization does not exactly follow the standards for the distribution of a vaccine. Fortunately today, the Food and Drugs Administration explained why it granted this special authorization.

According to the FDA, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech meets “the legal criteria for issuing a special authorization”. The agency claims to have found clear evidence that the immunizer is effective in protecting the body against coronavirus, where this benefit outweighs the risks involved in an application by emergency authorization.

Ultimately, she further stated that “it can assure the public and the medical community that it has carried out a thorough evaluation of the available safety, efficacy and manufacturing information.”

In a statement the Food and Drugs Administration further said:

In determining whether to issue a special authorization for a product, the FDA assesses the available evidence and assesses any known or potential risks and any known or potential benefits, and if the assessment points to a favorable benefit, the product is made available during the emergency. Once a manufacturer submits an emergency request for a COVID-19 vaccine to the FDA, the agency then evaluates the request and determines whether the relevant statutory criteria are met, taking into account all the scientific evidence about the vaccine that is available. to the FDA.

Thus, the FDA is still keen to remember that this is not an approval, but an emergency authorization, which can only be granted during pandemics such as the current coronavirus.

Finally, the FDA also says it is aware of several side effects such as those that have occurred in 2 patients in the UK. Among the effects mentioned in the statement are pain at the application site, headache, muscle, tiredness, joint pain, chills and fever, which are more common after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.



