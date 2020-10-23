FDA Approves Drug Remdesivir to Treat Coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved remdesivir to treat coronavirus infection, pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said Thursday.

The drug, which is sold under the Veklury brand, has already been used with emergency clearances, but is now the first drug approved to treat COVID-19.

“In the United States, Veklury is indicated for adult and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 that requires hospitalization,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, a global study sponsored by the World Health Organization concluded that remdesivir did not help patients survive or even recover faster. However, another US study indicated that the infused drug shortened the recovery time for some patients.

President Donald Trump himself was treated with remdesivir when he was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital at the beginning of this month of October, according to Efe.

The United States monopolized the entire production of the Gilead company of this drug in June, a move that raised criticism in other countries.



