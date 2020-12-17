FCC Certified for Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

FCC certification has been received for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is expected to be the most affordable Samsung 5G phone to date. There will also be features such as fast charging on the phone.

A few weeks ago, images of the new Samsung Galaxy A32 appeared. Now we see the phone on the FCC certification site. According to the certificate information, the device named Galaxy A32 5G comes with 15 W fast charging.

When we look at the rumors that have emerged before, it is known that the Galaxy A32 5G will be the most affordable 5G connectivity model ever released under the Samsung brand. The certificate also contains new information about the device.

Device name verified

Looking at the FCC certification, it turned out that the model number of the future Galaxy A32 5G is SM-A326J. It will also have 15W charging support. It is also certain that the phone will offer 5G support in the n28 / 77/78 bandwidth. There will also be NFC support on the phone.

When we looked at the design images, it was seen that the smartphone was polycarbonate. On the front is a 6.5-inch screen and a drop notch camera hole. Samsung calls these notches Infinity-V. The smartphone comes with Android 11 based OneUI operating system out of the box.

The new Galaxy device offers a system with 4 rear cameras. The camera module is much different from the devices in the segment before. The main sensor is 48 MP. In addition, there is a possibility that the device has a Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

5G devices are spreading

The dimensions of the phone are shown as 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm. The information about the Galaxy A32 5G seems to be that for now. Of course, we will share it with you as new information about the phone is announced.

With this model of Samsung, it will make a share for devices using 5G connectivity to reach a wider audience. What do you think about this phone? How much do you think this phone will be on sale in our country?



