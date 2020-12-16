FC Barcelona presents its official Twitch channel: news

The club announces its arrival on the streaming portal, where they will participate by commenting live on matches and a section of video games and electronic sports.

Football Club Barcelona will inaugurate its official channel on the Twitch streaming service this Wednesday, December 15, with the aim of strengthening its brand in the multimedia environment and reinforcing its position within the sports sector in the digital sphere. Through a statement, the club intends to continue increasing its number of faithful and to open a gap in the world of video games and electronic sports, where they already have eFootball PES, Rocket League and Hearthstone teams.

The official Twitch channel of FC Barcelona will premiere on Wednesday afternoon with a live broadcast where the La Liga match of the Blaugrana team against Real Sociedad will be discussed. The meeting will be commented by the German streamer Anton Rinas (ViscaBarça) and will have a space as a preview followed by an equivalent in the post-match.

eFootball PES, Rocket League, Hearthstone and new entertainment formats

Among the new formats prepared by Barça on its new Twitch channel is a consolidation of the brand in esports and the video game segment, an audience from which many faithful can win over the next few years through two aspects : entertainment and information.

“The Club will use the different tools offered by the streaming service to develop innovative content and promote fan participation. For the creation of content, Barça will work with the hosts of its live programs on networks and will also have new collaborators for the production of specific formats that are adapted to the Twitch audience ”, they explain.

With more than 1,376 million interactions in the 2019/2020 season and more than 370 million followers on its social networks, FC Barcelona is the sports entity with the greatest engagement in the digital world. Its foray into the leading content broadcasting platform, the favorite of the public linked to video games, will lead the Catalan team to reinforce its leadership status in these conflicts. Soon they will offer more details on possible spaces dedicated to new entertainment formats.



