FBoy Island: what kind of relationship remained in the second season after filming?

Filming of the second season of FBoy Island ended in March, and it’s time to talk about which duets from the series are still together. The stars of the show were silent about their relationships outside the island. The second season was full of surprises, from the return of beloved FBoys Casey Johnson, Peter Park and Garrett Morosky to the end, when host Nikki Glazer offered a third option. She said that a woman could keep all the money for herself after parting with both remaining suitors. Naturally, this option probably really liked Mia Emani Jones, who stayed with FBoys in the final, but instead bet on love.

Mia’s gamble paid off when she chose Peter to be by her side. He went from being the first eliminated in the first season to the last survivor in the second season. FBoy Peter changed his vicious ways, or at least was polite enough to share the $100,000 prize with the former Miss Delaware. Louise Barnard also took a risk by choosing the villain of FBoy, Mercedes Knox, instead of the “Good Guy” (and the man with whom she once saw the future), Benedict Polizzi. Mercedes was right about Louise, who would rather be with a man who would “rip her clothes off,” as in the series, than with “a guy who can be taken home to mom.” Finally, Tamaris Sepulveda became the first FGirl of the show, breaking up with Casey and Niko Pilalis to keep all the money for herself. Tamaris’ decision caused a lot of positive feedback from fans.

Fans are wondering if Mia and Louise’s relationship has been preserved behind the scenes and whether Tamaris is happy with the result of the show. While the couples of the first season, including Garrett and Sarah Emig, tried to make everything work after the cameras stopped rolling, none of them stood the test of time and did not even survive the hot girly summer of 2021. The women of the second season shared some facts about their personal life after the show:

Louise and Mercedes – Spring romance

Louise continued to doubt Mercedes throughout the show, even as fellow cast members and fans screamed: “Girl, no!” Although he was her last surviving man, life got in his way. Mercedes’ Instagram is surprisingly sparse, with only 31 posts, and the only post in which Louise and he were together was a now-deleted tribute to Lukasz Yoder. It was signed “I like you too, Lukas” in response to the fact that Lukas said he would like to add Mercedes to his “list”. Similarly, Louise doesn’t have photos of Mercedes. Louise and Mercedes were busy traveling and modeling, leaving little time for a relationship. However, the couple is still in touch, and Louise says they are “on good terms,” according to Distractify.

Mia and Peter – spring affair

From the moment Mia admitted that she had been in love with Peter since the first season, fans were rooting for her and Peter. He remained her best choice throughout the season, but Mia and Peter’s accounts in IG are devoid of any couple’s content. The couple’s spring affair has also come to an end. Mia said that their relationship has come to naught, but they are still friends with each other. The dental student needed to focus on getting her MD degree, not getting married, and she “was busy trying to get back on track by getting a college degree and becoming a doctor.”

Tamaris and Sama – Enjoying the summer of a hot girl

Tamaris chose herself and $100,000 in the deciding power. Excited about the new venture (she works in the Metaverse with NFT and tokens), she also managed to stay friends with Casey. She said, according to Distractify: “He understands my decision… After all, I could never hurt him, and he knows it. We have a friendship, and that’s fine. Whether Casey and I will ever be together, I do not know.” However, Niko turned out not to be a very nice guy, saying things that she “just didn’t appreciate from him” off-screen, and they don’t communicate anymore. Tamaris seemed to have the same result as Mia and Louise, as well as the couples of the first season, but $50,000 more. Maybe FBoy Island is more than a search for love, or maybe it’s just a fun and cheeky summer show. In any case, when Nikki said that she would see some of the contestants of the second season again next summer, having FGirls in the series certainly gives the show a new direction.