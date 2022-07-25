FBoy Island: Were Peter and Casey put away or are they there for a second chance?

FBoy Island fans are thrilled with the return of first-season FBoy favorites Peter Park and Casey Johnson, but they want to know if the self-identified reformed Fboys (also known as the Nice Guys) are secret plants or are really in the show to get a second chance. Peter and Casey were eliminated in the first season, and CJ Franco eliminated Peter in the first episode after suggesting they take a nap together in a classic FBoy reception. Despite Peter being tagged as FBoy, CJ and Casey slept together in the same episode and they had a whirlwind romance before Casey’s controversial elimination.

Despite the fact that Casey regained CJ’s favor after escaping from Limbro, CJ has already started a relationship with the “New” Jarred Evans. In an unexpected twist, she decided to split $100,000 with Jarred instead of taking the risk with Casey in the end. Unfortunately, CJ and Jarred broke up shortly after the cameras stopped rolling, confirming fan theories that CJ should have chosen Casey instead.

After the 6th episode of the 2nd season of Fboy Island, Showbiz Cheatsheet magazine reported that Casey is a recognized Good Guy, but Peter’s status is still unknown. However, fans are not sure if they are competing for a chance at love with Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard or Tamaris Sepulveda, or if they are going to go the way of Garrett Moroski and take the money and run away. Fboy Island host Nikki Glazer has already confirmed that, unlike last season, if FBoy wins the grand prize, he will “really be able to keep it whole.” Since Peter never had the opportunity to participate in competitions, and Casey was dismissive at the end, it is understandable that their return could be motivated by financial gain.

Both Peter and Casey from Fboy Island are adamant that they have changed, although in private interviews they said that the other person could not have changed in any way. They spent several weeks together at the rustic, beachside FBoy rehabilitation center on the island, Limbro, so they got to know each other well in the first season. interview. Peter stubbornly aspired to become a different person with pure motives and was upset when someone suggested the opposite, but it might as well have been an excessive act. Casey also tried his best to show that he had changed, showing attention and not trying to rush to communicate with Tamaris. That’s all well and good, but Mia and Tamaris have admitted that they’ve been in love with the two FBoys of the first season since watching them last year.

If the women told the producers about their interest in them before filming, perhaps they invited the men again to try to get money. Casey’s heart was broken by CJ, with whom he developed deep enough feelings to share the prize money last season. However, after their shocking breakup, fans are wondering if he could be vulnerable enough to fall in love with another FBoy Island member after CJ. In particular, for Casey, Garrett’s return may also be indicative, especially considering that Casey and Garrett had an affair in 2021. Garrett knew he had manipulated Sarah Emig enough to win money, and Garrett and Casey said they had plans to split Garrett’s winnings and move in together. While the jury is out against Peter, hints here and there show that Casey may not be the Nice Guy he pretends to be.

Whether it’s FBoy or Nice Guy, both men want to get another chance. However, fans will have to wait and see how the season turns out to find out if they are waiting for a second chance at love or money. Since FBoy Island promises more twists as the season progresses, some hope that CJ will return after Casey and Tamaris have more time to get closer, which will allow CJ to be in Casey’s place in the first season. A common theme on FBoy Island is exploring the gray space between Nice Guy and FBoy; maybe everyone can be both.