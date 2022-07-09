FBI’s Missy Peregrine gives birth, welcomes Baby #2 with husband Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrine and Tom Oakley. Courtesy of Missy Peregrine/Instagram

Missy Peregrine has become a mom again! The actress gave birth to her second child with husband Tom Oakley, Mela Josephine Oakley, on June 6.

“I had the deepest experience — after giving birth in the hospital with Otis, I decided to partner Joe @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to give birth in the water at home,” the 40—year-old actress signed her baby’s debut on Instagram on Friday. , July 8. “Usually it’s all about the baby, but this time I was also taken care of in every possible way before, during and after childbirth. I was scared and supported, excited and encouraged, completely saw and heard. A lot of tears, questions and the same amount of laughter. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to choose every step on this path, and the reward for this was the most calm and gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of childbirth as tender 😂)”.

Peregrine greeted her husband, who “came up” while she was recovering from childbirth. “Our journey was by no means easy, but it was complete, and I am incredibly happy that he is my partner. …@fbicbs will be working again in a couple of weeks, but I’ll be back to work in September,” she wrote. “I feel relieved and grateful that I have the opportunity to communicate with my family, relax, be treated and be a mother (and this is more difficult than working!). I understand that this is a luxury, and I want every mother/parent/guardian to have it too.”

The FBI star was helped by her 2-year-old son Otis when she shared news of her pregnancy in February. “My best attempt to make a “charming” announcement,” the Canadian native captioned an Instagram video in which the baby playfully slaps her stomach. — Wait, I don’t have time for this. What I’ll always have time for is this family, and I’m thrilled that we’re going to have a new baby this summer, blah, blah, blah. # sleep.

The then-future star showed off the progress of her promising belly in an all-black outfit in a social media upload.

When the former model announced her first pregnancy in October 2019, she posted a boomerang of tiny sneakers thrown next to two large pairs. “This can no longer be hidden,” the Peregirm then signed the footage. “Our family is expanding!! #LilOakley #Spring2020”.

She and Oakley decided not to find out the sex of their baby, and the Stick It star told Rachel Ray: “We will be happy with what we have. I thought I knew girls better. [I had] two sisters. I can relate to hormones. I know I can handle it.”

Peregrine noted that being “a tomboy who is growing up, [who] really loves [d] sports,” she felt like a boy’s mom. “In any case, I can handle it,” the then—pregnant star explained.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in March 2020, waiting until next month to make an announcement on Instagram.

“A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan and his wonderful wife Jace, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world,” Peregrine told her followers in April 2020. “Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”

She and the Sydney native have been married since December 2018 and got married in Los Angeles. The Rookie Blue graduate was previously married to Zachary Levy from June to December 2014.

The exes announced their breakup in April next year, and the Reaper alumni tweeted: “Who am I to live as if God can’t heal my wounds, fix my circumstances, and love me enough? Ordinary? I choose to receive; I accept. …Have enough courage to trust love once again and always again.”