FBI Season 4: Why CBS canceled the broadcast of the final episode of the crime drama

FBI, the first program of the successful franchise that bears the same name and that was created by Dick Wolf for the CBS network, premiered its fourth season on September 21 of last year and while it was heading to broadcast the closing of this part of the story on Tuesday, May 24, the television network decided to cancel the broadcast of the 22nd episode, titled “Prodigal Son.”

The crime drama that premiered in 2018 tells the story of an elite team made up of experts who work at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York City. Special Agents join forces to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate large-scale cases.

At the FBI, top-class agents work to ensure security. They also monitor terrorism, organized crime and apply counterintelligence. The hit drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner, and is the first of three shows in the franchise that includes FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. , which air on Tuesdays of each week.

The franchise block was scheduled to release the season finale episodes of each drama this Tuesday, but Deadline reported this afternoon that only the Season 1 finale of FBI: International and the third installment of FBI: Most will air. Wanted, while the closing season of FBI season 4 was cancelled.

According to the report shared by the same medium this Tuesday, the end of FBI season 4 was canceled by CBS due to the tragic events that occurred today, May 24, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after a man gunman fired on several students and a teacher at the scene.

The fact that CBS decided to suspend the broadcast of the end of the fourth installment of FBI, probably has to do with the possible similarity of the plot of episode 22 “Prodigal Son”, with the events that occurred in Texas. According to the official synopsis, it describes that, while the team investigates a deadly robbery that obtained a cache of automatic weapons for the murderers, they discover that one of the perpetrators is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case. .

Despite the fact that the logline of the final episode of FBI season 4 reveals that its content is not about a school shooting, but about a high school student who is among a group of assassins who have acquired weapons, the network CBS decided to suspend delivery without informing when it will air.