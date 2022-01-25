FBI: Most Wanted: Hard blow to the cast after the departure of a key character from the drama

FBI: Most Wanted, the first spin-off of the successful franchise created by Dick Wolf, FBI, which premiered for the first time in January 2020 on CBS, continues to develop its third installment on the broadcast network, the which debuted at the end of last September when it was presented with a crossover with FBI and the new drama FBI: International.

With its Season 3 finale, FBI: Most Wanted will be saying goodbye to another fan favorite. Recall that the police drama lost one of its members at the beginning of this installment when Kellan Lutz, who played special agent Kenny Crosby, left the series after his characters were injured by a bullet, so he had to return home to Oklahoma.

As Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted draws to a close, it will be Agent Jess LaCroix who will be handing over her badge and his gun to say goodbye to the team. Actor Julian McMahon, who has starred in the series since inception, announced that he is stepping down from the role to pursue other creative pursuits, Deadline reported.

Julian McMahon released a statement this week, explaining that he had discussions with the producers of FBI: Most: Wanted about his departure from the CBS show, and how the plot would address LaCroix’s firing. This, in order to plan a proper farewell for his character.

In the same statement, McMahon made it clear that it was his own decision to leave FBI: Most Wanted, with which he has worked all this time. He also used the moment to express his admiration and appreciation for working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski on the hit series. This is part of his statement:

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done together and I put the development of this series, and my character Jess, at the top of my list of professional experiences. I wish the series, and its cast and crew, every success in the future. future. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he’s a good man.”

Importantly, the season 3 episode of FBI: Most: Wanted, with which McMahon will bid farewell to fans of the show, is scheduled to film next week and will air March 8 on CBS. It is also expected that during the narration of this installment, the crime drama will introduce the new boss who will take the place of Jess LaCroix.