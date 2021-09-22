FBI: Most Wanted – Actor Leaves Series After Season 3 Premiere

FBI: Most Wanted: Attention, the text below contains spoilers from the 1st episode of the 3rd season of FBI: Most Wanted. The premiere episode of the 3rd season of FBI: Most Wanted, aired yesterday (21) in the US, served as a farewell to one of its main characters. Actor Kellan Lutz, who played special agent Kenny Crosby, confirmed his departure from the CBS series with a post on his social networks, explaining that he made the decision after a tragedy in his personal life last year.

“Crosby won’t be chasing any bad guys for a while. The year 2020 took a lot out of everyone, to say the least. For me, it all started with the death of my first child, then almost my wife and grandparents, among other things, all in the midst of a global pandemic that left me far removed from my family, friends and my support system,” he commented. .

“It taught me that family really matters. After much prayer and reflection, I made this difficult decision. CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV and the entire FBI: Most Wanted team went beyond supporting, understanding and listening to me as I worked with feelings and emotions around this choice. They supported me in the low moments and celebrated with me in the highs, so I will be eternally grateful for everything they did for me”, he added.

“I will miss the show, my peers and, most importantly, my character Kenny Crosby. I am at peace knowing that I made the right decision for my family. I hope that in the future I can appear again, but for now my love is here for all the amazing fans”, he added.

FBI: Most Wanted returned last night, with an episode part of the crossover between the series and other network-connected attractions, including the FBI and FBI: International. During the event, Agent Crosby was shot by a suspect and required emergency surgery. After recovering, he abandoned the investigation team and returned to his hometown.