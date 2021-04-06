FBI launches investigation for Counter-Strike

Counter-Strike GO has attracted great attention since its first release in 2012. Although it is an 8-year-old game, it is still played by millions. The giant production, which has made many firsts in the field of e-Sports, faced with the law

Officials in Australia and the US are investigating some players about match-fixing and illegal betting in Counter-Strike competitions. The e-sports Integrity Commission is working with the FBI to investigate a “small but important group”.

CS: GO contains serious crimes

The allegations include taking bribes from betting syndicates to distort matches. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is played as “e-sports” in England with millions of pounds prize money. In an interview with YouTuber and actor slash32, ESIC commissioner Ian Smith said that the FBI is not just “trying to” undermine the gaming industry by imposing severe penalties on players “, but clearly” looking into ongoing match-fixing cases “.

The second, more serious investigation into organized match-fixing will likely take longer, as the FBI recently set up a sports betting research unit. The main focus of the unit will be Counter-Strike. “They are good but inexperienced because sports betting has never been a big thing in America,” Smith said.

The fact that Counter-Strike is one of the oldest eSports games and its huge prize funds make it vulnerable to the use of both handicapping and software cheats. In January, ESIC banned the game from 35 Australian players who violated the anti-corruption law. In 2021, seven more players were banned. Also last year, 37 coaches overseeing teams of players were banned from using a bug that gave them an unlimited view of certain parts of the game’s maps.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director of Ampere Analysis, said that the integrity of eSports is “crucial to its commercial potential.” “Any factor that undermines this will often have broader commercial implications for an industry struggling with profitability.” “Obviously, the involvement of law enforcement in the investigation of these match-fixing allegations is positive. This is the kind of solid response needed to steer eSports more directly than traditional sports and keep the transition. ”

Counter-Strike Global Offensive, the leading game in e-sports, continues to be the number one even though it has many accusations of cheating and handicapping.