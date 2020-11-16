Favorite cosmetics from the Kylie Jenner collection

Kylie Jenner has just revealed her favorite products from her Christmas collection. And as always, his fans loved his designs!

Kylie Jenner is very proud of her new makeup collection! Indeed, the young woman unveiled her new products on Instagram. Quickly discover its selection!

Kylie Jenner is enjoying huge success with her makeup brand. Indeed, the top still makes the buzz with its collections. And its products are wreaking havoc around the world!

The it girl is constantly innovating, and always imagines products at the cutting edge of trends. It has just launched a brand new range for the end of the year celebrations.

The beauty addict has decided to make a collection entirely dedicated to the Grinch. The bomb then created packaging and a campaign in the colors of the famous character. We love !

Kylie Jenner is very proud of this launch! Indeed, Kim’s sister does not stop talking about her novelties on the web. She has made a small selection of her favorite products on her profile.

The pretty brunette chose 4 must-haves from her Christmas collection. She then filmed the products and their packaging for Internet users.

KYLIE JENNER RAVIE: HER CHRISTMAS COLLECTION IS ALREADY UNANIMOUS ON CANVAS!

Kylie Jenner first showed off a stunning colorful palette. She also fell in love with a matte lipstick and glittery eyeshadows!

Internet users quickly fell in love with these new Kylie Cosmetics products. It must be said that the products are perfect for Christmas. And the Grinch packaging is also very successful!

The it girl was therefore entitled to thousands of compliments. ” Too handsome ! “,” Wow sublime! “, ” it makes you want ! “, ” I want all ! »We can read among the reactions. Something to please the designer!

No doubt, Kylie Jenner’s new collection will again be a hit! However, you will have to wait until November 19 to get the products!



