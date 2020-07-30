Father’s Day Special: the perfect gift to surprise

August 9th will be Father’s Day, and giving someone so special is a big responsibility, as it means paying tribute to one of the most important people in the world.

As we know that there are parents of different types, we have made a list with various items for you to choose the perfect gift for yours. Be sure to buy at the last minute and here are some suggestions with great prices. Check out.

Smartphone Motorola Moto G G8 Power Lite, 64 GB

If your father is one of those who can’t part with his cell phone, this Motorola smartphone is a great gift. Launched in April of this year, the G8 Power Lite is a 64 GB phone, enough internal space for social networking applications, streaming and light games. Its great differential is the 5,000 mAh battery, which gives a 2-day autonomy on a single charge. Enjoy and leave a message for Father’s Day on your smartphone.

23.6 “LED Smart TV LG 24TL520S

The LG 24TL520S is a double gift: it serves both to use on the computer and to watch movies and series. That’s because, although it is a smart TV, the LG 24TL5205 is prepared to be used as a PC monitor. This feature means that it can be used for longer without damaging the eyes.

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch

If your father is a supporter of a healthy and sporty lifestyle, he will love this smartwatch. It is light (32 g) and can be used even during sleep, but what will impress your father the most is the battery, which lasts 45 days on a single charge. In addition, it features a 1.28 inch color screen with anti-glare function.

Lenovo 81S90008BR Notebook, Intel Core i5 with 2GB GeForce Card, 8GB RAM and 1TB HD

If your father needs a notebook with good configuration, storage capacity and a dedicated game card, this is a perfect gift for him. In addition to being one of the best pricing options in the i5 processor set with 2GB MX110 graphics card, the model has 1TB internal memory, which allows you to store many files without worrying about space.



