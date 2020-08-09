Father’s Day: Google pays tribute to Doodle

Father’s Day 2020 is the Doodle theme displayed by Google this Sunday (9). The illustration is an interactive creation table where children can make personalized greeting cards to send to their parents. Doodle is being displayed on the homepage of the search engine on your computer and mobile phone, and the card can be sent by email, Facebook or Twitter.

To create a Father’s Day card with Doodle, just use the tools menu to add the elements to the image and build a personalized tribute. It is possible to use hearts, different graphic shapes, sea animals, as well as the possibility to change the background color of the card. All items are made with a design that simulates paper folding, to give the impression that the card was made by hand.

The same Doodle has already been shown this year in other countries, in celebration of their respective Father’s Day. Yesterday, for example, it was shown in Taiwan. Last July 26, he celebrated the date in the Dominican Republic. The same Doodle was also shown on Father’s Day in the United States and other countries in South America, Africa and Asia, in June this year.

In its official blog, Google says that the process of creating Doodle involved using real stationery elements. Several photos show colored papers, envelopes, scissors, glue and several folds that served as the basis for the digital version.

In Brazil, Father’s Day is celebrated every second Sunday in August since 1953. The date was created by publicist Sylvio Bhering, then director of the newspaper O Globo, who imported the celebration of the North American calendar, creating the Brazilian version for social purposes and economical. Father’s Day was embraced by Brazilians and has been celebrated throughout the country ever since.



