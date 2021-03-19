Father’s Day 2021: GIFS, stickers and images

Born like many other holidays in the Catholic tradition, Father’s Day is commemorated in Spain and other territories on March 19, the day of Saint Joseph, thus established for being the adoptive father of Jesus. But in other European countries such as France or the United Kingdom and in most Latin American countries, the celebration is on the third Sunday in June – because they adopt the date of celebration of ‘Father’s Day’ in the United States.

Today, in this pandemic reality that we live in, there is more to celebrate these types of festivities than ever. And if you have a father to congratulate, try doing it on WhatsApp with some of these images, GIFs and others to give it a touch of affection as well as fun:

WhatsApp and Father’s Day

Apps with images and phrases for March 19

There are literally dozens (and hundreds) of applications to celebrate this March 19 in the app stores, for example:

Father’s Day cards, so you can make a funny photo montage

Phrases for Father’s Day, so you can find those words you want to use

Father’s Day videos, because a video says it all

Father’s day postcards

And hundreds more, so we leave you the search selection of the Google Play Store so that you can look one by one and select which one you want to download and use