FATHERHOOD: Kevin Hart is a Solo Father in a New Netflix Movie (trailer)

FATHERHOOD: Kevin Hart is the protagonist of Netflix’s new comedy, Fatherhood. Based on a true story, the film follows Matt, a widower who must deal with the pain of loss while learning how to be a father.

In the midst of parenting difficulties, Matt will do anything to ensure that his daughter has everything she needs. Be it singing with your friends to make her sleep or inventing a new hairstyle.

In addition to the day-to-day obstacles, Matt also has to deal with family pressure to move to another city. The story about the love of father and daughter promises to be both exciting and fun at the same time.

Check out the first trailer below:

FATHERHOOD: What is the cast of the Netflix movie?

In addition to Hart as the protagonist, the cast of the production has other names known to the public, such as Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Lil Rel Howery (Run!), DeWanda Wise (Someone Special), Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) and Paul Reiser ( The Kominsky Method).

Paul Weitz, known for his work in the American Pie comedies: The First Time is Unforgettable and Going Even Colder with the Family, is the director of the feature. Weitz also shares the script with Dana Stevens, responsible for the novels Um Porto Seguro and Uma Vida em Sete Dias.

Parenthood debuts on June 18, 2021 on Netflix.