Father gamer: gift ideas for Father’s Day

Father’s Day, celebrated on August 9 (Sunday), is almost here and this is the best time to buy the perfect gift for him. If your dad is a modern guy, likes to play video games and enjoys receiving gifts related to this theme, this list below is for you.

To help you choose a gift for Father’s Day, we have prepared a selection of ideas to present to your dad. The list includes PS4 and Xbox One games, console accessories, gaming peripherals and more. There’s even an exclusive coupon to guarantee 10% discount and buy whatever you want to give as a gift.

So check the list and get inspired to choose the perfect Father’s Day gift.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Headset

Does your father like to stay focused while gambling? So this HyperX headset is the perfect gift for him. With a light and comfortable structure, the HyperX headset has headphones with precise and clear audio, in addition to a microphone with anti-noise system and simple volume controls and mute function.

RGB G Pro H3 Headset, Fortrek

Another headset for your father, this time for those who like style and RGB lights. This Fortrek model can be customized with a wide variety of color combinations and its 50mm drivers are capable of producing powerful sound. The accessory has the shape above the ear, helping to isolate external noise.



